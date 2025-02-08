Royal

Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement

Donald Trump gave shocking label to Meghan Markle while making his stance clear on Prince Harry’s deportation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025

Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement


Donald Trump is not a fan of Meghan Markle, and his latest statement is a proof to it!

On Friday, February 7, the current and 47th president of the US opened up about his decision on the Duke of Sussex’s fate in the country, after he was urged by The Heritage Foundation, a Washington based conservative think tank, to release Prince Harry’s immigration records.

During his statement, Trump stated that he does not plan to deport the estranged royal Prince, reported GB News.

“I don’t want to do that, I’ll leave him alone,” he stated.

The statement was then immediately followed by a brutal dig at Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, whom the President gave a shocking label.

Calling Meghan Markle “terrible,” Donald Trump said, “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Trump’s this statement comes after he received a personal message from King Charles last month.

Upon becoming the President of the United States, the British Monarch sent a heartfelt congratulations message to Donald Trump, following his historic inauguration.

In the message, the King reflected on the “enduring special relationship between the UK and the US,” told a spokesperson of the Buckingham Palace to Fox News.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have began the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, today, on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement

Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come

Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
Donald Trump takes shocking decision about Prince Harry’s deportation

Donald Trump takes shocking decision about Prince Harry’s deportation
King Charles ‘carefully planning’ state visits amid cancer battle

King Charles ‘carefully planning’ state visits amid cancer battle
Donald Trump takes shocking decision about Prince Harry’s deportation
Donald Trump takes shocking decision about Prince Harry’s deportation
King Charles ‘carefully planning’ state visits amid cancer battle
King Charles ‘carefully planning’ state visits amid cancer battle
Meghan Markle reveals Archie's reaction to Prince Harry's intense Invictus prep
Meghan Markle reveals Archie's reaction to Prince Harry's intense Invictus prep
Princess Sofia leaves hospital with Prince Philip after welcoming fourth baby
Princess Sofia leaves hospital with Prince Philip after welcoming fourth baby
King Charles shares two things 'dear to his heart' amid Harry, Meghan appearance
King Charles shares two things 'dear to his heart' amid Harry, Meghan appearance
Sarah Ferguson issues first statement after Prince Andrew loses big honour
Sarah Ferguson issues first statement after Prince Andrew loses big honour
Prince Andrew plans to follow Harry's strategy to regain royal lodge
Prince Andrew plans to follow Harry's strategy to regain royal lodge
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle crush split rumors with passionate kiss at Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle crush split rumors with passionate kiss at Invictus Games
Duchess Sophie signals unwavering support for King Charles with rare move
Duchess Sophie signals unwavering support for King Charles with rare move
King Charles meets Victoria and David Beckham amid Harry, Meghan feud
King Charles meets Victoria and David Beckham amid Harry, Meghan feud
Meghan Markle’s ‘flirting’ with Prince William 'deepened' his rift with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle’s ‘flirting’ with Prince William 'deepened' his rift with Prince Harry
Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery
Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery