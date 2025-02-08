Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement

Donald Trump is not a fan of Meghan Markle, and his latest statement is a proof to it!
On Friday, February 7, the current and 47th president of the US opened up about his decision on the Duke of Sussex’s fate in the country, after he was urged by The Heritage Foundation, a Washington based conservative think tank, to release Prince Harry’s immigration records.
During his statement, Trump stated that he does not plan to deport the estranged royal Prince, reported GB News.
“I don’t want to do that, I’ll leave him alone,” he stated.
The statement was then immediately followed by a brutal dig at Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, whom the President gave a shocking label.
Calling Meghan Markle “terrible,” Donald Trump said, “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”
Trump’s this statement comes after he received a personal message from King Charles last month.
Upon becoming the President of the United States, the British Monarch sent a heartfelt congratulations message to Donald Trump, following his historic inauguration.
In the message, the King reflected on the “enduring special relationship between the UK and the US,” told a spokesperson of the Buckingham Palace to Fox News.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have began the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, today, on Saturday, February 8, 2025.