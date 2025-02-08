Selena Gomez shares first post after Galentine’s Day with Jennifer Aniston

Selena Gomez is reflecting on her time with Jennifer Aniston!
The Only Murders in the Building starlet took to Instagram on Saturday, February 8, and shared a couple of snaps from the Galentine’s Day party that she and the Friends actress hosted together.
In the party, the actress’s introduced the newly launched products of their brands.
“Had so much fun celebrating Galentine’s Day with @jenniferaniston,” penned Gomez alongside the carousel of photos.
While Selena Gomez’s company Rare Beauty announced the launch of its Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush in late March, Jennifer Aniston’s hair products company LolaVie, introduced a Peptide Pumping Volume Spray.
The party marked the attendance of several beauty creators, making it a festive evening celebrating female friendship.
"I've known Jen for over a decade now, and she's someone I've always looked up to ... she's always been there for me. It's nice to have people in your life who can just be there and hear you out and [give] me great advice,” the Rare singer gushed about her longtime pal and The Morning Show actress, reported PEOPLE.
The latest joint-venture by the duo actress’s sparked a buzz of excitement among their fans who expressed their delightful and heartfelt reactions via their comments on the post.