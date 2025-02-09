Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed indulge in volleyball match ahead of their big day

Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed's pre-wedding festivities are going strong!
Followed by a glitzy dholki night, the couple played a fun volleyball match with their close pals and industry friends.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress shared an inside peek into the games hosted by two of their friends Sabeena and Khaqan Shahnawaz.
As evident in the carousel, the match was played between two groups- the bride team and the groom team with the latter clinching a victory.
In one of the photos, the duo stood on the sides with a match poster placed between them
While another clip showed Gohar teasing Kubra after bagging a win at the volleyball match.
Fans were in total awe of the jodi, flooding comments section with praise.
"Kubra giving legit pookie vibes," wrote a fan.
"That's so creative idea of shaadi functions," another user noted.
A third effused, "My fav couple."
It is pertinent to mention, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed's marriage celebrations kicked off a few days ago with a dholki ceremony.
A unique nikkah event has reportedly also been planned in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.