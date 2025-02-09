Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic note after attack on Saif Ali Khan 

Kareena Kapoor's latest post on 'theories' and 'assumptions' subtly hint at her emotions in the aftermath of the stabbing incident.
Turning to her Instagram stories space, the Jab We Met actress shared a note on the importance of humility in life which read, "You'll never truly understand Marriages, Divorces, Anxieties, Childbirth, Death of a loved one, Parenting. Until it actually happens to you."
She added, "Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it's your turn.”
In her cryptic message for all fans, Bebo reflected on the difference between theories, assumptions and realizations, emphasizing the value of being humble in life.
On 16 January 2025, the Pataudi family faced a major blow after an intruder broke into Saif Ali Khan's apartment and stabbed him multiple times during attempted burglary.
Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery for injuries on his neck and near his spine.