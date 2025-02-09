Justin Baldoni breaks down over 'intense year' amid Blake Lively legal battle 

Justin Baldoni opened up about his past year amid a legal battle with his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.
In a conversation with Samir Mourani in his Gent's Talk podcast, the Clouds star got emotional while talking about his ‘intense year’ in the latest episode of the show.
The father-of-two said, "I haven’t talked about this yet," and rubbed his eyes, seemingly trying not to cry.
In an upcoming episode of the interview, Baldoni was also seen revealing that he "sent a text message" earlier that morning that left him with severe anxiety.
As reported by Mail Online, the topic of the show has not been disclosed.
However, the show mainly covered difficult situations like relationships and mental health issues.
The complete episode of the show is set to premiere on February 10, Monday, on the YouTube channel.
The show was reportedly filmed in November, a month before Blake filed a bombshell lawsuit, in which she accused him of sexual harassment and allegedly running a smear campaign against the actress.
However, since December, the former co-actors have been legally battling over the sexual harassment matter.
The case trial of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is currently scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.