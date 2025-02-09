Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence enjoys solo coffee date in chilly NYC

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence is serving up winter maternity fashion looks!
The Hunger Games star spotted shopping in New York City while braving the chilly weather over the weekend.
During the outing, Lawrence, who is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, stylishly flaunted her baby bump in a long, navy blue coat.
She completed her chic winter outfit with black pants and boots, while leaving her hair in a half-up, half-down style.
For the low-key appearance, Lawrence accessorised also opted for a black sunglasses and a large black tote bag.
In the photos, the actress could be seen carrying a cup of coffee as she walked through the streets of Manhattan.
Lawrence outing comes four months after she confirmed her second pregnancy via Vogue.
She excahnged the vows with Maroney at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in October 2019 after a year of dating.
They hosted 150 guests at the reception including Adele, Amy Schumer, Cameron Diaz, Benji and Joel Madden, Nicole Richie and Kris Jenner.
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child, a boy named Cy, in February 2022.