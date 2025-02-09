Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event 

Travis Barker gushed about his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, for participating in his popular fitness event, Run Travis Run 5K.
In the viral photos, the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, was seen holding hands while running for the star-studded event in New Orleans on February 7, 2025.
The Blink-182 drummer also spoke to People magazine and praised his partner for encouraging him to arrange such events which assisted individuals to keep a shape.
"I asked her, I said, Do you want me to keep pulling you? And she said yes, so I could kind of keep her going," the father-of-three stated.
"Our hands were really sweaty and yeah, it was great, we actually got closer by working out every day. We were just friends, so it's never a matter of like, Do you want to work out tomorrow?" the musician added.
According to media reports, Travis' Run Travis Run fitness event's funds will go to the LAFD Foundation to help the victims of Los Angeles wildfires.
"The running community is massive and it really inspired me to create Run Travis Run as a way to bring like-minded people together," Travis told the aforementioned outlet.
For those unaware, Travis Braker and Kourtney Kardashian are also parents to their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, whom they welcomed on November 1, 2023.