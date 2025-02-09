Katy Perry breaks silence after controversial Invictus Games performance

Katy Perry has issued first statement after her controversial performance at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.
A family of disabled veteran Carl Westcott, 84, pleased the Duke of Sussex to remove the pop icon from the list of singers performing at the opening ceremony.
The veteran he had been locked in a years-long legal battle with Katy over her $15M Montecito mansion.
On Sunday, the Dark Horse hitmaker posted clip from the sporting event and wrote, “Was beyond inspired by the spirit of The Invictus Games and all the competitors today. Thanks for letting me, chameleo, my way through the opening ceremonies… See you again this summer, Canada.”
She looked gorgeous in a sleeveless vest, which she wore over a white corset with a matching pair of grey gym shorts.
In one frame, The One That Got Away crooner can be seen flaunting her high-ponytail.
Katy finished the look with chic over-the-knee white boots and garters.
A fan commented under the post, "I think she is striking and very pretty. But haven’t we all gotten tired of this same show? All of them?"
Notably, Prince Harry was joined by his wife Meghan Markle at Invictus Games in Vancouver-Whistler.