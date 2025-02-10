Kendrick Lamar changes diss track lyrics as he brings Drake’s ex for Super Bowl

Kendrick Lamar is bringing the heat to Super Bowl!
The rapper delivered a sizzling performance at the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime show, full of surprise cameos and subtle swipes at his longtime rival, Drake.
Lamar took the stage at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, and performed a several of his biggest hits, including HUMBLE. and Squabble Up.
However, the real show-stopper came when he closed the show with his Grammy-winning single Not Like Us, a diss track aimed at Drake.
“I want to play their favorite song, but you know they love to sue," he said before performing the record of the year, likely referring to Drake's lawsuit against his own record label UMG.
During the performance, Lamar noticeably altered the lyrics to Not Like Us, omitting the word "pedophile" where it appears in the original version.
But Lamar didn't stop there. The rapper even brought out Drake’s ex Serena Williams, who he briefly dated back in 2011, to dance during the performance.
Moreover, SZA, as previously announced, also came out to perform two songs she's in, luther after the rapper performed his song peekaboo from the field.
Kendrick Lamar headlined this year’s halftime show as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles days after sweeping five Grammy Awards for Drake diss track