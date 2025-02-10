Super Bowl 2025: Eagles shatter Chiefs' three-peat dreams with 40-22 victory

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl by a large margin, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans.
The Chiefs were aiming to make history with an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl victory.
But all of their dreams were shattered as the Eagles played exceptionally well, especially on defense, as per BBC Sports.
Kansas City’s star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes was sacked six times and threw two interceptions.
Despite the Chief’s efforts to limit the Eagles’ star running back, Saquon Barkley, the Eagles still won their second Super Bowl title.
Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts proved his critics wrong by delivering a standout performance by throwing a brilliant 46-yard touchdown pass, which helped Eagles win the Super Bowl.
Due to his exceptional performance, Hurts was named the Super Bowl MVP.
The Super Bowl night began with a celebration of the city’s lively culture, including jazz, marching bands and Mardi Gras costumes.
The event was attended by plenty of Hollywood stars, musicians and US President Donald Trump, who were seen in the stands at the Superdome, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump.
Before the match started, actor Jon Hamm introduced the Chiefs while Bradley Cooper brought the hype for the Eagles.