Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs consider major shift to boost offensive lineup

The Chiefs compete in the NFL as a member of the American Football Conference West division

  February 09, 2025
Patrick Mahomes’ team is considering making a big move to improve their offensive lineup.

They are reportedly looking into the possibility of trading for Cooper Kupp, a wide receiver from the Los Angeles Rams who has won the Super Bowl MVP award previously, as per MARCA.

Although Kupp signed a big contract worth $80 million 3 years ago, he has not been able to perform at the same high level.

Also, injuries have hindered his performance and in his most recent five games with the Rams, he has only caught 10 passes for 143 yards with no touchdowns.

As per the reports, the Kansas City Chiefs had previously considered trading for Kupp before they acquired DeAndre Hopkins but decided against it because they were worried about his high salary and the cost of the trade.

Now, since Kupp’s value has dropped, the Chiefs might be able to get him for a much lower price.

While, the Chiefs are considering trading for Kupp, some analysts believe that Mahomes might already have the key players needed to lead the team to a historic Super Bowl performance.

CBS Sports has predicted that two of Kansas City’s receivers, DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown, who haven’t played much so far, could become key contributors in the upcoming game against the Eagles.

