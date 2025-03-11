John Cena set to face Cody Rhodes in WWE Raw next week

Sports

  • March 11, 2025
John Cena is all set to face Cody Rhodes in the upcoming WWE Raw in Belgium.

WWE on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, announced that the undisputed champion Rhodes and Cena will fight against each other in the same ring for the first time since Elimination Chamber.

The high-voltage face-off will take place on Monday, March 17, 2025. The Night Raw will be broadcast live on Netflix from Forest National in Brussels.

This intense rivalry marks Cena’s first appearance since his shocking betrayal at Elimination Chamber, where he attacked Rhodes and aligned with The Rock and Travis Scott.

WWE promoted the upcoming face-off on social media, stating, “NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw @CodyRhodes and @JohnCena will be in the same ring for the first time since Elimination Chamber when #RawOnNetflix comes to Brussels, Belgium!”

Furthermore, the former 16-time world champion is scheduled to appear on Raw in Glasgow on March 24 and in London on March 31 before challenging Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

This rivalry represents a crucial moment on the Road to WrestleMania 41, as what began as a retirement tour for Cena has transformed into one of the most compelling heel runs in recent WWE history.

