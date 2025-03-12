Tiger Woods faces another major injury ahead of Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods has announced a major news about his future plans as he suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon.
The golfer turned to his X account on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, where he informed his well-wishers that the injury has forced him off the course for a long period of time.
Woods shared in the statement, noting, "As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured."
Related: Tiger Woods’ fans make special request to PGA Tour on his birthday
While revealing details of the surgery he added, "I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."
Although, Woods did not mentioned a timeline for his return, the experts have shared that most Achilles ruptures take between four to six months to heal.
This means that the the renowned golfer will not be participating in Masters Tournament, which is scheduled to take place for April 10 to April 13, 2025.
It's the latest setback for Woods, who has been tormented with injuries during the recent years, as well as staying away from the sport as he mourned the death of his mother earlier this year.
Related: Tiger Woods makes powerful comeback with son Charlie at PNC Championship
Tiger Woods was training to come back from a back surgery in September that ended his 2024 season early, and was not in the field at this week's Players Championship, a tournament he has won twice.