Sports

Max Verstappen makes shocking admission: ‘Doesn't like most things about F1’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025

Max Verstappen has made a shocking revelation about Formula 1 ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

According to Express, the Dutch-Belgian racer has admitted that he does not like “most of the things” about F1 in a new YouTube video posted on the Formula 1 channel.

The 23-year-old in a “Meet the Drivers” video was asked about the best thing in his job, to which he replied, “The driving bit. I fell in love with racing in a go-kart, low to the ground, at high speeds. For me, that's the best. Qualifying, low fuel, that's what I enjoy. And most of the other things, I don't like (laughs)."

Meanwhile, ahead at the beginning of the 2025 season, the Red Bull driver appeared to be optimistic and confident about the team's ideas.

Verstappen said in a press release. “We have ideas about what we can do and how we can take on what we learnt at Testing, so we will see how we go when we start driving on the track. We have been analysing the data and working on where we can make improvements and can work to optimise things further.”

He also expressed excitement for the season and vowed to get started up again.

The first race of the 2025 season, the Australian Grand Prix, is all set to take place on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit.

