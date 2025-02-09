Royal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s heartfelt plea to Prince Andrew REVEALED

Prince Andrew receives emotional request from daughters Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie amid new deal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s heartfelt plea to Prince Andrew REVEALED
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s heartfelt plea to Prince Andrew REVEALED

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reportedly made an emotional plea to Prince Andrew amid his ongoing feud with King Charles and Chinese spy controversy.

As per BBC, UK authorities alleged a Chinese spy named Yang Tengbo formed an "unusual degree of trust" with the Duke of York and developed relationships with politicians to be "leveraged" by China.

A royal expert Arthur Edwards reflected on Andrew’s relationship with his daughters amid ongoing drama during an appearance on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show.

He said, "I think they would love their father still as he's been very kind to them and good to them.There would be no reason why they wouldn't. They would probably be like Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife - probably desperate for him to have a change in his life but it's not going to happen."

The expert added, "I'm sure they still love their father and he will be there for pictures with the grandchildren [and] for the baptism and the christening. He's their father and I think they still love him.”

According to him, Beatrice and Eugenie have made emotional plea to their father to “change.”

On January 22, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their second daughter, Athena.

Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title

Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title
Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot

Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot
Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo

Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo

Paris Hilton announces new collaboration ahead of Valentine's Day

Paris Hilton announces new collaboration ahead of Valentine's Day
Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo
Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel make special move after Sofia’s baby birth
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel make special move after Sofia’s baby birth
Meghan Markle teases Invictus Games with Prince Harry’s heartfelt message
Meghan Markle teases Invictus Games with Prince Harry’s heartfelt message
Princess Eugenie offers rare glimpses of son August on 4th birthday
Princess Eugenie offers rare glimpses of son August on 4th birthday
Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles
Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles
King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump
King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy dinner date after Invictus Games opening
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy dinner date after Invictus Games opening
Duchess Sophie issues key message after concluding King Charles special task
Duchess Sophie issues key message after concluding King Charles special task
Prince Harry set to secure huge deal from South Korea after Trump’s comment
Prince Harry set to secure huge deal from South Korea after Trump’s comment
Prince Harry claps back at Donald Trump's comments about Meghan Markle
Prince Harry claps back at Donald Trump's comments about Meghan Markle
Princess Sofia makes swift return to royal duties for big celebration after giving birth
Princess Sofia makes swift return to royal duties for big celebration after giving birth