Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s heartfelt plea to Prince Andrew REVEALED

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reportedly made an emotional plea to Prince Andrew amid his ongoing feud with King Charles and Chinese spy controversy.
As per BBC, UK authorities alleged a Chinese spy named Yang Tengbo formed an "unusual degree of trust" with the Duke of York and developed relationships with politicians to be "leveraged" by China.
A royal expert Arthur Edwards reflected on Andrew’s relationship with his daughters amid ongoing drama during an appearance on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show.
He said, "I think they would love their father still as he's been very kind to them and good to them.There would be no reason why they wouldn't. They would probably be like Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife - probably desperate for him to have a change in his life but it's not going to happen."
The expert added, "I'm sure they still love their father and he will be there for pictures with the grandchildren [and] for the baptism and the christening. He's their father and I think they still love him.”
According to him, Beatrice and Eugenie have made emotional plea to their father to “change.”
On January 22, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their second daughter, Athena.