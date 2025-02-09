Health

Optimistic people tend to have more money in bank, study

New study reveals surprising link between optimism and financial savings

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Optimistic people tend to have more money in bank, study
Optimistic people tend to have more money in bank, study 

Optimistic people could save more money as compared to others, revealed a new study.

According to HealthDay, a new study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggested that people who are optimistic about the future could save more money.

The lead author, Joe Gladstone of the University of Colorado Boulder, said in a news release, “We often think of optimism as rose-coloured glasses that might lead people to save less for the future. But our research suggests optimism may actually be an important psychological resource that helps people save, especially when facing economic hardship."

He explained, “For someone living pay cheque to pay cheque, saving can feel futile. But an optimistic outlook may provide the motivation to set aside money despite present challenges."

The researchers analysed data from more than 140,000 people across the US, UK, and 14 other European countries and found that they could save more money even with lower incomes if they have higher optimism. Even a little improvement in optimism scores could lead to $1,352 in savings.

In a news release from the American Psychological Association, researchers concluded that “a mindset of hope for the future” incorporated with the skills to manage money “wisely” could help people in building financial stability.

Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles

Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled

Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip

Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip
King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump

King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump
How to stop grey hair? THIS natural antioxidant might hold answer
How to stop grey hair? THIS natural antioxidant might hold answer
Secret of why everything feels better in morning reveal
Secret of why everything feels better in morning reveal
Want to live longer? THIS surprising drink could help
Want to live longer? THIS surprising drink could help
Norovirus causes gastrointestinal outbreak on Royal Caribbean cruise?
Norovirus causes gastrointestinal outbreak on Royal Caribbean cruise?
5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active
5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active
Bird flu variant in dairy cows sparks concern among health expert
Bird flu variant in dairy cows sparks concern among health expert
Best ways to clean your teeth and get rid of bacteria
Best ways to clean your teeth and get rid of bacteria
Pig kidney transplants get green light from FDA for human trials
Pig kidney transplants get green light from FDA for human trials
Uganda launches Ebola vaccine trial amid new outbreak
Uganda launches Ebola vaccine trial amid new outbreak
Looking for more fiber? THESE 5 foods pack more fiber than apples
Looking for more fiber? THESE 5 foods pack more fiber than apples
How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items
How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items
Cold water immersion shocking effects revealed in new study
Cold water immersion shocking effects revealed in new study