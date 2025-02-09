Royal

King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump

The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, has touched down in the United States to meet Trump on a working visit

  • February 09, 2025
King Abdullah has finally arrived in the United States after receiving an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House.

Taking to Instagram Story of the Royal Hashemite Court on Sunday, February 9, the Jordanian Royal Family shared an update on the Monarch’s working visit to the U.S.

In the story, the Palace stated, “His Majesty King Abdullah II begins today a working visit to the United States, including Boston and Washington, DC.”

They also briefed about everyone whom the King is scheduled to meet during his visit.

“His Majesty is scheduled to meet: US President Donald Trump, Senior US Administration Officials, Senior Members of Congress, The Governor of Massachusetts, Representatives of major companies and institutions from Massachusetts,” the caption detailed.

Royal Hashemite Court Jordan Instagram Story
Royal Hashemite Court Jordan Instagram Story

This update from the Jordan Royal Family comes after the Palace reported on Thursday, February 9, that King Abdulla has departed on a working visit to London, which was scheduled to be followed by a working visit to the United States of America.

Abdullah II’s recent royal engagements also included a series of phone calls with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the heads of several states, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

