Kanye West lashes out at Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl 

Kanye West and Taylor Swift's long-running feud took a bizarre turn recently after the rapper criticised the singer in his controversial posts.
The father-of-four took to his X account on Sunday, February 10th, to directly target the mega popstar for dancing to Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us during the Grammys last week.
West wrote in his post, "IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV."
"SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE," he added.
The Yeezy founder also mentioned Lamar and claimed the singer has been used by "these white people and jews and so Am I."
For those unaware, Swift and West's feud began in September 2009 during the MTV Video Music Awards when West abruptly interrupted Swift during her victory speech.
At that time, the 47-year-old rap icon turned to the stage and took the microphone from the 14-time Grammy winner, who was accepting the Best Female Video award for her popular track You Belong With Me, which was nominated alongside Beyoncé's Single Ladies.
Kanye said, "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish. But Beyonce had one of the best videos of all-time! One of the best videos of all-time."
Since that moment, Kanye West and Taylor Swift have been engaged in a long-running cold war.