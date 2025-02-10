Entertainment

Kanye West lashes out at Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud began back in 2009 during the MTV Video Music Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Kanye West lashes out at Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl
Kanye West lashes out at Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl 

Kanye West and Taylor Swift's long-running feud took a bizarre turn recently after the rapper criticised the singer in his controversial posts.

The father-of-four took to his X account on Sunday, February 10th, to directly target the mega popstar for dancing to Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us during the Grammys last week.

West wrote in his post, "IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV."

"SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE," he added.

The Yeezy founder also mentioned Lamar and claimed the singer has been used by "these white people and jews and so Am I."

For those unaware, Swift and West's feud began in September 2009 during the MTV Video Music Awards when West abruptly interrupted Swift during her victory speech.

At that time, the 47-year-old rap icon turned to the stage and took the microphone from the 14-time Grammy winner, who was accepting the Best Female Video award for her popular track You Belong With Me, which was nominated alongside Beyoncé's Single Ladies.

Kanye said, "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish. But Beyonce had one of the best videos of all-time! One of the best videos of all-time."

Since that moment, Kanye West and Taylor Swift have been engaged in a long-running cold war. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions

China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech

King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z: All stars at 2025 Super Bowl
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z: All stars at 2025 Super Bowl
Taylor Swift 'confused' with unexpected boos at Super Bowl
Taylor Swift 'confused' with unexpected boos at Super Bowl
Tom Cruise drops action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer with release date
Tom Cruise drops action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer with release date
Kendrick Lamar changes diss track lyrics as he brings Drake’s ex for Super Bowl
Kendrick Lamar changes diss track lyrics as he brings Drake’s ex for Super Bowl
Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot
Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot
Paris Hilton announces new collaboration ahead of Valentine's Day
Paris Hilton announces new collaboration ahead of Valentine's Day
Charli XCX, Noah Kahan team up to support Chappell Roan’s noble donation
Charli XCX, Noah Kahan team up to support Chappell Roan’s noble donation
Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip
Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip
Katy Perry breaks silence after controversial Invictus Games performance
Katy Perry breaks silence after controversial Invictus Games performance
Tom Cruise opens up about deadly stunt in ‘Mission: Impossible’ final sequel
Tom Cruise opens up about deadly stunt in ‘Mission: Impossible’ final sequel
Drake receives expert advice after Kendrick Lamar's Grammy domination
Drake receives expert advice after Kendrick Lamar's Grammy domination
Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans
Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans