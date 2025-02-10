Trending

Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

Pakistani actress Hania Amir is currently making most of her birthday month, being a born Aquarius

  • February 10, 2025
Hania Amir has expressed her wish to work in Bollywood!

During a recent appearance at the Sahara Foundation’s fundraiser in London, the diva was asked if she would ever accept a film offer from India.

Responding positively, Hania revealed she would “definitely consider it, if the project is of high quality."


For Hania, quality of script matters as it contributes greatly to the success of the film. 

Recently, acclaimed Indian actress Rakhi Sawant endorsed Hania, suggesting she would be the perfect fit for a Bollywood movie. 

To note, the Janaan star has become a fan favourite not only in Pakistan but internationally as well thanks to her captivating performance as Sharjeena in the hit drama series titled Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

Her cross-border friendship with prominent figures like Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah also increased her level of popularity in India.

On the professional front, Hania Amir will soon feature in her upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo alongside Fawad Khan, Khushhal Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Iqra Aziz and other big names. 

