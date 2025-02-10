Royal

Meghan Markle sparks criticism over 'disrespectful' act at Invictus Games

The Invictus Games is a multi-sport event to honour both serving and veterans military service personnel

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Meghan Markle sparks criticism over disrespectful act at Invictus Games
Meghan Markle sparks criticism over "disrespectful" act at Invictus Games  

Meghan Markle found herself in the middle of yet another controversy during The Invictus Games 2025 in Canada.

As per Mail Online, the Duchess of Sussex has been criticised for appearing to move an Invictus Games’ attendee’s wheelchair without permission.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met with Team Canada at the True Patriot Love Foundation breakfast to celebrate the team and their friends and family before the official start of the 2025 games.

The conversation was going well between the teammates and the couple when Meghan moved a team member’s wheelchair in the prep for a picture but didn’t appear to ask for her permission beforehand.

Social media users turned to X to show their reaction on the short video.

One user called the action, "Disgustingly tone deaf and ignorant."

"I am a wheelchair user. This is a big no-no. I would have said something to her," another wrote.

WHile third user penned, "VERY disrespectful. It’s like physically pushing somebody."

The incident took place after Meghan Markle offered a PDA-filled outing with Prince Harry, seemingly a response  to Donald Trump’s remark about her relationship.

Notably, President Trumpwho said that he won’t bother Harry on immigration as he has "enough problems with his wife."

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US

Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert

Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

King Willem-Alexander announces huge opportunity for young music learners
King Willem-Alexander announces huge opportunity for young music learners
King Charles honors new Aga Khan with ‘His Highness’ title
King Charles honors new Aga Khan with ‘His Highness’ title
Queen Camilla son Tom makes big statement ahead of her Italy tour
Queen Camilla son Tom makes big statement ahead of her Italy tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage
King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech
King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech
Meghan Markle makes rare confession about her pregnancy during Canada trip
Meghan Markle makes rare confession about her pregnancy during Canada trip
Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo
Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel make special move after Sofia’s baby birth
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel make special move after Sofia’s baby birth
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s heartfelt plea to Prince Andrew REVEALED
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s heartfelt plea to Prince Andrew REVEALED
Meghan Markle teases Invictus Games with Prince Harry’s heartfelt message
Meghan Markle teases Invictus Games with Prince Harry’s heartfelt message
Princess Eugenie offers rare glimpses of son August on 4th birthday
Princess Eugenie offers rare glimpses of son August on 4th birthday
Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles
Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles