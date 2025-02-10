Meghan Markle sparks criticism over "disrespectful" act at Invictus Games  

Meghan Markle found herself in the middle of yet another controversy during The Invictus Games 2025 in Canada.
As per Mail Online, the Duchess of Sussex has been criticised for appearing to move an Invictus Games’ attendee’s wheelchair without permission.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met with Team Canada at the True Patriot Love Foundation breakfast to celebrate the team and their friends and family before the official start of the 2025 games.
The conversation was going well between the teammates and the couple when Meghan moved a team member’s wheelchair in the prep for a picture but didn’t appear to ask for her permission beforehand.
Social media users turned to X to show their reaction on the short video.
One user called the action, "Disgustingly tone deaf and ignorant."
"I am a wheelchair user. This is a big no-no. I would have said something to her," another wrote.
WHile third user penned, "VERY disrespectful. It’s like physically pushing somebody."
The incident took place after Meghan Markle offered a PDA-filled outing with Prince Harry, seemingly a response to Donald Trump’s remark about her relationship.
Notably, President Trumpwho said that he won’t bother Harry on immigration as he has "enough problems with his wife."