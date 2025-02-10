Queen Camilla son Tom makes big statement ahead of her Italy tour

Tom Parker Bowls has made a surprising confession about his travelling memories with mom Queen Camilla.
In his recent interview with The Sunday Times, Tom dished details into how he used to travel abroad with his mom in economy class of a local airline.
"I haven't flown with my mother for years, but when my sister and I were young it was always British Airways in economy," he told the aforementioned outlet.
Tom further revealed that his mother "loves traveling" which she ain't get to do more often as she is mostly "based in the UK nowadays."
In the wake of her majesty's first international trip of 2025 to Italy with King Charles, Tom reflected on how they used to travel to the European region.
"Great hotels are an art form. I hate those hotels where they charge you for internet and water and it's impossible to turn off the lights," Tom noted while expressing his fondness for old-styled hotels.
He also revealed Queen Camilla's favouite activity while she is traveling.
"loves walking and I love walking, so we just wander off together," he said.
"She hasn't changed at all over the years: if you give her the sun and a book, she's perfectly happy," Tom added.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to embark on Italy tour in April 2025.