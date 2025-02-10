Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady face severe backlash after controversial advertisement 

Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady sparked controversy after featuring in an anti-hate advertisement.
The renowned rapper and the former footballer recently starred in an ad paid for by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism entitled "No Reason to Hate," which left fans disappointed.
In the 30-second commercial, Snoop and Tom were seen insulting each other with anti-hate remarks.
The 53-year-old rapper began with, "I hate you because you're from different neighborhoods," to which the NFL athlete responded, "I hate you because you look different."
Later the Sweat crooner added, "I hate you because I don't understand you," as Brady replied, "I hate you because people I know hate you."
"Man, I hate that things are so bad we have to do a commercial about it," Snoop concluded, while the father-of-three said, "Me too," before the ad concluded.
As the commercial gained traction on social media, Snoop and Brady were criticised by numerous fans on X account.
One fan commented, "I hate this commercial."
"Snoop Dogg hates doing this commercial without smoking a blunt and Tom Brady hates that he is too old to play football anymore," another fan sarcastically penned.
For those unaware, the advertisement was released during the 2025 Super Bowl match on February 9th, as Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady teamed up to stand up against hate and racism.