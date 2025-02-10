Entertainment

Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady face severe backlash after controversial advertisement

Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg sparked controversy after appearing in an anti-hate commercial

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025

Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady face severe backlash after controversial advertisement 

Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady sparked controversy after featuring in an anti-hate advertisement.

The renowned rapper and the former footballer recently starred in an ad paid for by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism entitled "No Reason to Hate," which left fans disappointed.

In the 30-second commercial, Snoop and Tom were seen insulting each other with anti-hate remarks.

The 53-year-old rapper began with, "I hate you because you're from different neighborhoods," to which the NFL athlete responded, "I hate you because you look different."

Later the Sweat crooner added, "I hate you because I don't understand you," as Brady replied, "I hate you because people I know hate you."

"Man, I hate that things are so bad we have to do a commercial about it," Snoop concluded, while the father-of-three said, "Me too," before the ad concluded.

As the commercial gained traction on social media, Snoop and Brady were criticised by numerous fans on X account.

One fan commented, "I hate this commercial."

"Snoop Dogg hates doing this commercial without smoking a blunt and Tom Brady hates that he is too old to play football anymore," another fan sarcastically penned.

For those unaware, the advertisement was released during the 2025 Super Bowl match on February 9th, as Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady teamed up to stand up against hate and racism. 

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US

Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert

Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Kanye West leaves X after recent controversial tweets
Kanye West leaves X after recent controversial tweets
Kendrick Lamar sparks controversy with 2025 Super Bowl performance
Kendrick Lamar sparks controversy with 2025 Super Bowl performance
Selena Gomez stands by 'Emilia Pérez' despite racism controversy: ‘No regrets’
Selena Gomez stands by 'Emilia Pérez' despite racism controversy: ‘No regrets’
Celebrities react to Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win against Kansas City Chiefs
Celebrities react to Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win against Kansas City Chiefs
Beyoncé, Jay-Z make Super Bowl appearance amid rapper's rape controversy
Beyoncé, Jay-Z make Super Bowl appearance amid rapper's rape controversy
Kanye West lashes out at Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl
Kanye West lashes out at Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z: All stars at 2025 Super Bowl
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z: All stars at 2025 Super Bowl
Taylor Swift 'confused' with unexpected boos at Super Bowl
Taylor Swift 'confused' with unexpected boos at Super Bowl
Tom Cruise drops action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer with release date
Tom Cruise drops action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer with release date
Kendrick Lamar changes diss track lyrics as he brings Drake’s ex for Super Bowl
Kendrick Lamar changes diss track lyrics as he brings Drake’s ex for Super Bowl
Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot
Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot