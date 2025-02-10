Royal

Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip make big announcement after baby’s birth

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip make delightful announcement after their baby birth.

Last week, the royal couple welcomed their fourth child, an adorable daughter.

On Monday, King Carl XVI Gustaf has officially announced the baby's full name.

The Swedish palace released a statement which read, "At the council meeting, His Majesty the King informed the government that the child, who is eighth in line to the throne, will be named Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, with the given name Ines.”

He further wrote, “Princess Ines is granted the Duchess of Västerbotten. In accordance with the King's decision of 7 October 2019 on changes in the Royal House, Princess Ines is a member of the Royal Family. However, the Princess will not be part of the Royal House and is therefore not a Royal Highness."

Their daughter’s name, Princess Ines, was revealed after the king declared the moniker at a council meeting at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, as per the customs.

As per The Bump, Ines is a girl's name of Spanish origin, which means "pure" or "holy".

Moreover, Princess Ines’ middle names, Silvia and Maria, are touching tributes to Carl Philip's mother, Queen Silvia, and Sofia's mother, Marie Hellqvist. 

