King Felipe attends sombre event after receiving special honour

  • by Web Desk
  • February 10, 2025
King Felipe has attended a sombre event after receiving special honour with Queen Letizia last week.

On Monday, the King of Spain shared that he attended commemorative events for the burial of Rafael Altamira y Crevea and his wife, Pilar Redondo.

For those unversed, Altamira was a distinguished Spanish jurist, writer and humanist born in 1866.

He was “twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, and who dedicated his life to the defense of dialogue, education and democracy. His remains, repatriated from Mexico City in December 2024, now rest in the pantheon that the City Council of El Campello, his hometown, has prepared in his honor.”

The Spanish Royal family posted pictures from the event and captioned it, “After the tribute to Rafael Altamira and Crevea, the King went to the El Campello Town Hall to greet the municipal corporation and the residents of the town.”


In the shared photos, Felipe can be seen gracing the major event wearing a navy blue three piece suit.

His public appearance came after he received a special honour to sign the book of the Royal and Illustrious Brotherhood of the Holy last week with Letizia.

