Princess Beatrice reacts to Prince Andrew situation after serious claims

Princess Beatrice has been left 'absolutely devastated' by the ongoing situation surrounding her father, Prince Andrew.
As per GB News, the Duke of York daughter's reaction came following the claims that Prince Andrew has reportedly got a lucrative commercial deal with Dutch firm Startupbootcamp that will earn him millions of pounds.
The source told Women's Day magazine, "Beatrice is [privately] absolutely devastated."
"The situation has brought her and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, her husband, closer than ever before." the insider added.
To note, Prince Andrew has allegedly landed a profitable business deal with the Dutch firm Startupbootcamp, leveraging his Pitch@Palace connections to secure millions of pounds.
His agreement will mark the first known work proceeding by the Duke of York since stepping down as a working royal in 2019 after a chaotic interview with BBC's Newsnight.
The Sun reported that as per the agreement the disgraced royal will receive payment for each deal Startupbootcamp strikes across global territories.
"He will earn money from each deal SBC secures from his Pitch@Palace work," a source said.
To note, Princess Beatrice feelings laid bare after Buckingham Palace abnounced the the birth of the baby girl.
In a statement, the Palace said, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.”