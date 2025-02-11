Alexandra Daddario makes first statement after welcoming son with Andrew Form  

Alexandra Daddario recently made her first statement after announcing the birth of her son with her husband, Andrew Form in October.
The Baywatch starlet attended the New York Fashion Week for Tory Burch Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear fashion show, where she spoke about her new journey as a mother.
According to People magazine, Daddario could only attend one fashion event as her three-month-old son, whom she welcomed on October 31, was present at home.
"Fashion Week is a breeze compared to a hungry baby, I'm very lucky. He's a great baby He's just brought so much joy and peace in my life, so I recommend it to anyone who wants a kid," the 38-year-old American actress added.
During the fashion gala, the mother-of-one was looking chic in a long dress, which she paired with matching heels. To elevate her outfit, she carried a black purse.
This appearance of Daddario came after she made the delightful announcement of her little one's birth on Halloween last year.
Taking to Instagram, The White Lotus actress shared an adorable photo of her newborn baby lying in the hospital cradle.
At that time, she captioned her post, "I thought this was a weird bowl of candy."
For those unaware, Alexandra Daddario and her husband, Andrew Form, exchanged marital vows in June 2022.
The actress is also a stepmom to Form's two kids, Rowan and Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.