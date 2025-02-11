Queen Letizia leads special ceremony after King Felipe’s major appearances

Royal

King Felipe of Spain carried out multiple major engagements prior to Queen Letizia’s latest appearance

Queen Letizia is presiding over a special event!

In the latest post shared by the Royal Family of Spain on Tuesday, February 11, it was reported that the 52-year-old Spanish Queen graced the 5th edition of the Royal Academy of Sciences of Spain Foundation Awards for Young Female Scientific Talent.

The Palace also shared a carousel of snaps from the event.

In the caption, the names of winners were also mentioned, while the categories included Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, Biology and Geology, and Applied Sciences to Technology.

The slew of snaps also features a photo of the winners with Letizia.

“These awards, created in 2019 and in which nearly 400 female scientists participated in their last edition, seek to help young Spanish women launch and consolidate their careers in the scientific and technological field,” the statement briefed.

Queen Letizia’s latest appearance comes after her husband, King Felipe carried out several major engagements on Monday, February 10.

In the first engagement, the Spanish Monarch marked his attendance at the burial of Rafael Altamira y Crevea, a renowned Spanish historian and jurist, and his wife, Pilar Redondo.

Meanwhile, in his second engagement of the day, King Felipe presided over the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the ENAIRE Foundation and presented the 29th edition of the Aeronautical Awards, the 30th Anniversary Honorary Awards and the 17th edition of the Foundation's Photography Awards.

Later in the day, the King also held a meeting at the Zarzuela Palace with the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Šuica, on the occasion of her visit to Spain.

