Meghan Markle reflects on ‘unhappy’ marriage amid divorce book rumours

Meghan Markle has opened up about her “unhappy” marriage experience!
In a new bombshell article, published on Closer on Tuesday, February 11, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex, in a bid to forge a friendship with American actress Jessica Alba, reflected on her unhappy marriage with ex-husband Trevor Engelson, after the Fantastic Four starlet announced divorce from her husband of 20 years, Cash Warren, last month.
Recently, Meghan and Jessica, both 43, marked their attendance at fellow actress Kerry Washington’s 48th birthday party, where they formed quite a bond while opening up about their respective divorce experiences.
“She waited it out until later on in the night when they’d all had some wine and were separating into small groups, to get some time alone with Jessica,” told a source.
During the conversation, the Duchess of Sussex revealed to the actress how “unhappy” she was and how much she “tormented” herself while being married to Cash Trevor.
“Meghan explained [to Jessica] how unhappy she’d been even before moving to Canada and how she tormented herself with the decision to call time on her marriage to Trevor for months and how when she finally did, she felt a huge sense of relief which helped settle any lingering doubts that she should try harder to save their relationship,” added the source.
They also revealed that Prince Harry’s wife also opened up about how her situation was “very different” that Jessica Alba’s, “given she and Trevor were married for a far shorter time and didn’t share children.”
This comes amid the speculations that Meghan Markle’s team has approached a publisher, expressing interest in a bombshell “post-divorce” memoir that the Duchess might write in case she splits from Prince Harry in future.