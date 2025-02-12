Mike Tindall reveals cheeky pranks he pulls on Zara: ‘She screams so loudly’

Royal

  February 12, 2025
Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike Tindall, has joined forces with Britain's favorite superhero, Bananaman, in a special edition of the Beano comic to mark the character's 45th anniversary.

Appearing as the latest celebrity guest editor, the Rugby legend gave a glimpse into life at home with his wife, Zara, and their three children, Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

"My job now is being a dad, and I love it. It's important to set a good example, so I play pranks on the kids and their mum," he wrote in the special edition's editors letter.

He further added, "I love hiding and jumping out to scare them. It works best on mum—she screams so loudly!"

The rugby legend, who guest-edited the commemorative issue which went on sale Wednesday, appears in cartoon form alongside Britain's favourite potassium-powered superhero as they battle to save Beanotown from chaos.

The duo tackle a rampaging troll-monster after a superhero mishap in Beanotown In the special edition.

"It's been brilliant to step into the world of Beano and join Bananaman on this epic adventure. I loved reading Beano growing up, and now being able to share that with my own kids is really cool,” Mike added.

Mike Tindall also shared memories of his countryside upbringing and encourages parents to embrace mischief-making with their children in his editor's letter.

Bananaman first appeared in Nutty comic in 1980 before joining the Beano in 2012.

