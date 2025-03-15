Danish Royal family shares sad news about Queen Mary’s health

Queen Mary of Denmark has been forced to postpone her multiple royal engagements this week after suffering from an illness, the Danish Royal House has announced.
The Queen was supposed to attend an event with Mary Foundation at the University of Copenhagen on March 14, however, she did not make it.
King Frederik’s wife also could not make it to the Heart Association's annual awards ceremony at the Hotel d'Angleterre in Copenhagen on March 12.
"Her Majesty the Queen, like many others right now, has become ill, and therefore unfortunately cannot participate in the Heart Association's award ceremony." the royals’ Communications Department said to the Danish publication BT.
Queen Mary also took to Danish royal house's official Instagram account on Wednesday to thank the Heart Association for sending flowers and drawing from twins Alma and Ellen, whom she was set to meet at the award ceremony.
"Thank you for your thoughtfulness. What a lovely surprise to receive this bouquet and drawings, even though illness prevented me from participating in the Danish Heart Association's event ‘Together for the Heart,'" she wrote in the caption.
Queen Mary’s last public appearance was on Saturday, March 8, when she visited Slagelse, where her son and heir to the Danish throne, Crown Prince Christian, has been taking up his military training.