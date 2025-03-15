Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep their romance alive with unusual activity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an unusual way to keep their spark alive!

A source close to the royal couple has revealed that roasting chicken has been a go-to date night activity for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they first started dating.

“Back when they were first dating, cooking a roast chicken dinner together was a go-to date night because they really couldn’t be seen in public together. Now, all these years later, it’s still one of their favorite ways to connect,” the insider told Intouch Weekly.

Related: Prince Harry urged to maintain space from Meghan after her show release

They went on to share, “[Her mother] Doria [Ragland] will take over with the kids and they’ll spend an evening in the kitchen making dinner for two,”

The source further revealed that Harry and Meghan even mix business with pleasure, using their cooking sessions as an opportunity to brainstorm creative ideas and work on projects together.

“They got out of the habit, when the kids were younger there was so much on their plates they let things in their relationship slide. But they realized they needed to make time for their marriage a priority, which is why combining making dinner with a little romance and some creative brainstorming is perfect for them,” the insider added.

The surprising revelation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s culinary date night comes days after the Duchess released her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix on March 4, 2025.

Related: Meghan Markle gets candid about life with Prince Harry

Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
King Charles makes heartfelt statement on Prince Harry's return
King Charles makes heartfelt statement on Prince Harry's return
Meghan Markle tugs at Kate Middleton’s heartstrings with ‘painful reminder’
Meghan Markle tugs at Kate Middleton’s heartstrings with ‘painful reminder’
Princess Anne reunites with ex-boyfriend at Cheltenham Festival
Princess Anne reunites with ex-boyfriend at Cheltenham Festival
Kate Middleton: Golden hand gilding future of British monarchy
Kate Middleton: Golden hand gilding future of British monarchy
Prince William confesses dragging his kids into unbelievable ‘superstitions’
Prince William confesses dragging his kids into unbelievable ‘superstitions’
King Charles makes significant move for Canada amid trade dispute with US
King Charles makes significant move for Canada amid trade dispute with US
Princess Victoria steps out in style after Prince Daniel’s big move
Princess Victoria steps out in style after Prince Daniel’s big move
Princess Beatrix marks 100th anniversary of key association in new visit
Princess Beatrix marks 100th anniversary of key association in new visit
Meghan Markle’s brand shares first update amid Netflix show criticism
Meghan Markle’s brand shares first update amid Netflix show criticism
Princess Kate's sister, Pipa Middleton family member takes jab at Meghan Markle
Princess Kate's sister, Pipa Middleton family member takes jab at Meghan Markle
Queen Letizia marks surprising royal outing for noble cause: Watch
Queen Letizia marks surprising royal outing for noble cause: Watch
Prince Edward marks key outing after missing royal event
Prince Edward marks key outing after missing royal event