Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep their romance alive with unusual activity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an unusual way to keep their spark alive!
A source close to the royal couple has revealed that roasting chicken has been a go-to date night activity for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they first started dating.
“Back when they were first dating, cooking a roast chicken dinner together was a go-to date night because they really couldn’t be seen in public together. Now, all these years later, it’s still one of their favorite ways to connect,” the insider told Intouch Weekly.
They went on to share, “[Her mother] Doria [Ragland] will take over with the kids and they’ll spend an evening in the kitchen making dinner for two,”
The source further revealed that Harry and Meghan even mix business with pleasure, using their cooking sessions as an opportunity to brainstorm creative ideas and work on projects together.
“They got out of the habit, when the kids were younger there was so much on their plates they let things in their relationship slide. But they realized they needed to make time for their marriage a priority, which is why combining making dinner with a little romance and some creative brainstorming is perfect for them,” the insider added.
The surprising revelation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s culinary date night comes days after the Duchess released her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix on March 4, 2025.
