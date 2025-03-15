Alia Bhatt’s mom pens heartfelt poem for daughter’s 32nd birthday

Soni Razdan paid moving tribute to daughter Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday celebrations.
The 68-year-old British actress turned to her Instagram handle on Saturday, March 15, to share a carousel of photos with the Jigra actress.
The proud mom also penned a touching poem for her beloved daughter that reads, "Dearest Alia, a little wish for you … You perhaps do not know how you make all our lives glow. Hope you have a smashing year."
"And live it without any fears. May audacity be your friend. And your triumphs never end. May your troubles melt away (And not come back another day)" she continued.
She also wrote, "I know my poem's not that great. But it's heart's in the right place. All that I'm trying to convey is I love you more than words can say… Happy Birthday, birdie. Keep on flying."
Alia is the youngest daughter of Soni Razdan, whom she shares with popular Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.
In addition to Alia Bhatt, Soni and Mahesh are also parents to their eldest daughter Shaheen Bhatt.
On the work front, Alia and Soni shared screen space in the superhit 2018 thriller movie Raazi.