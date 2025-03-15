Prince William confesses dragging his kids into unbelievable ‘superstitions’

Prince William has made a shocking confession regarding his beliefs!
While speaking to The Sun in a new interview, the Prince of Wales opened up about believing in some unusual “superstitions” and how he even drags his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis into them.
The father-of-three, who has been a die-hard fan of Aston Villa, a Birmingham-based football club, for decades, shared that he often “watches their games from home or at Villa Park.”
Acknowledging the fact that he does not force his children to support the team, William shared that the royal kids have Villa shirts.
The Prince then revealed an unusual superstition he follows while watching the matches at home, in which he drags his kids too.
“If I’m home alone with the children, I probably don’t have the pre-match pint but I do have a bit of superstition about where I sit when I’m watching them,” the Prince of Wales stated.
He continued, “If we’re not doing very well, I start moving round the house quite quickly and I put the children in different positions hoping that’s going to change our luck.”
Continuing the conversation, Prince William also revealed that he posts anonymously on Aston Villa fan forums and listens to what other fans have to say.