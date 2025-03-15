Meghan Markle tugs at Kate Middleton’s heartstrings with ‘painful reminder’

Meghan Markle’s recent move has deeply hurt Princess Kate.
Just a few days prior to the release of her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses into daughter, Princess Lilibet, and best friend, Serena Williams’ playtime.
"When the aunties come to celebrate…and to play. Love you, Serena Williams,” captioned the former American actress.
Now, some insiders have revealed to New Idea that this step by the Duchess to bring a “rented aunt” for her kids, when they have their real aunt and uncle, has deeply hurt the feelings of the Princess of Wales.
A source told Women’s Day, "Meghan's video is another reminder for Kate that she'll never play a part in Lili's life. It's an extraordinary situation – some suspect she is banned from seeing her own niece and darling nephew."
They continued to share that this snub is “especially hard” for Kate Middleton and made her tearful.
"Before things started to go wrong, Meghan and Kate would talk endlessly about their children growing up together. Markle's video is sure to bring up painful feelings for Middleton, who sources say hates being estranged from her niece and nephew,” the tipster noted.
The insider added: "Seeing her beautiful niece playing with a 'rent-an-aunt' will be tugging away at (Middleton's) heartstrings and making her tear up."
Meghan Markle released her Netflix show on March 4, 2025.