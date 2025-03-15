Royal

Meghan Markle hits with 'stealing' claims before launch of podcast series

Meghan Markle landed into new trouble before the release of her upcoming podcast series 'Confession of a Female Founder'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
Meghan Markle hits with stealing claims before launch of podcast series
Meghan Markle hits with 'stealing' claims before launch of podcast series  

Meghan Markle recently accused of copyright allegations ahead of the release of her podcast series, Confession of a Female Founder

The Duchess of Sussex hi with stealing accusations after royal watchers noted similarities between Meghan's upcoming podcast series, Confession of a Female Founder, and the popular Spotify podcast show, Confessions of a CEO.

Daily Express UK reported that Confessions of a CEO was originally released in 2023 and has a description that reads, "Confessions of a CEO dive into both the glamorous and the gritty sides of being a female founder."

The mother-of-two, who announced her new podcast series on her official Instagram handle on Thursday, was accused of stealing the concept from the Spotify podcast.

Related: Meghan Markle tugs at Kate Middleton’s heartstrings with ‘painful reminder’

The first episode of Meghan's new podcast series is scheduled to be released on April 8.

As Meghan's post gained traction on social media, several fans took to her comments section to slam the 43-year-old British royal family member for allegedly stealing the name of her podcast.

One fan wrote, "Does she have any original thoughts, or does she just copy others?"

Before her podcast controversy, Prince Harry's life partner was hit with similar claims a month ago, when she rebranded her project As Ever.

However, at the time, Meghan reportedly stole the name of a New York-based clothing brand named As Ever for her newly rebranded project.

The former Hollywood actress launched her brand, As Ever, on February 18, 2025, via a heartfelt Instagram video.

Related: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep their romance alive with unusual activity 

As of now, Meghan Markle’s spokespersons have not issued any statement over the ongoing copyright claims.   

A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
Sarah Ferguson carries on late Queen Elizabeth's duties with new twist
Sarah Ferguson carries on late Queen Elizabeth's duties with new twist
Danish Royal family shares sad news about Queen Mary’s health
Danish Royal family shares sad news about Queen Mary’s health
King Charles makes heartfelt statement on Prince Harry's return
King Charles makes heartfelt statement on Prince Harry's return
Meghan Markle tugs at Kate Middleton’s heartstrings with ‘painful reminder’
Meghan Markle tugs at Kate Middleton’s heartstrings with ‘painful reminder’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep their romance alive with unusual activity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep their romance alive with unusual activity
Princess Anne reunites with ex-boyfriend at Cheltenham Festival
Princess Anne reunites with ex-boyfriend at Cheltenham Festival
Kate Middleton: Golden hand gilding future of British monarchy
Kate Middleton: Golden hand gilding future of British monarchy
Prince William confesses dragging his kids into unbelievable ‘superstitions’
Prince William confesses dragging his kids into unbelievable ‘superstitions’
King Charles makes significant move for Canada amid trade dispute with US
King Charles makes significant move for Canada amid trade dispute with US
Princess Victoria steps out in style after Prince Daniel’s big move
Princess Victoria steps out in style after Prince Daniel’s big move
Princess Beatrix marks 100th anniversary of key association in new visit
Princess Beatrix marks 100th anniversary of key association in new visit
Meghan Markle’s brand shares first update amid Netflix show criticism
Meghan Markle’s brand shares first update amid Netflix show criticism