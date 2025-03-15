Meghan Markle hits with 'stealing' claims before launch of podcast series  

Meghan Markle recently accused of copyright allegations ahead of the release of her podcast series, Confession of a Female Founder.
The Duchess of Sussex hi with stealing accusations after royal watchers noted similarities between Meghan's upcoming podcast series, Confession of a Female Founder, and the popular Spotify podcast show, Confessions of a CEO.
Daily Express UK reported that Confessions of a CEO was originally released in 2023 and has a description that reads, "Confessions of a CEO dive into both the glamorous and the gritty sides of being a female founder."
The mother-of-two, who announced her new podcast series on her official Instagram handle on Thursday, was accused of stealing the concept from the Spotify podcast.
The first episode of Meghan's new podcast series is scheduled to be released on April 8.
As Meghan's post gained traction on social media, several fans took to her comments section to slam the 43-year-old British royal family member for allegedly stealing the name of her podcast.
One fan wrote, "Does she have any original thoughts, or does she just copy others?"
Before her podcast controversy, Prince Harry's life partner was hit with similar claims a month ago, when she rebranded her project As Ever.
However, at the time, Meghan reportedly stole the name of a New York-based clothing brand named As Ever for her newly rebranded project.
The former Hollywood actress launched her brand, As Ever, on February 18, 2025, via a heartfelt Instagram video.
As of now, Meghan Markle’s spokespersons have not issued any statement over the ongoing copyright claims.