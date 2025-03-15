Sarah Ferguson carries on late Queen Elizabeth's duties with new twist

Sarah Ferguson has been carrying on the late Queen Elizabeth's one beloved duty since her passing, but in a unique way.
The Duchess of York has taken on the responsibility of caring for Her Majesty's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy after death.
However, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew has added a new twist to this duty with her culinary skills.
During a visit to Crufts on Friday, Sarah revealed that she makes frozen yoghurt "ice cream" for all her seven dogs, including the corgi duo, using a silicone mat.
“I use Licki Mats for all my seven dogs, and for the two corgis, sometimes I give them yoghurt in one of these Licki Mats [and put it in the freezer]. It's like an ice cream! I just walked past an ice cream van, I would like an ice cream, so why wouldn't your pet?" the Duchess shared in the video.
The clip also featured a sweet reunion between Sarah and her sister, Jane, who lives on the Australian Gold Coast.
“A surprise visit to @crufts to see my sister @janeferguson7 and her fabulous @LickiMat and also to support Lady B’s charity, the @nfrsa_official - National Foundation for Retired Service Animals - for which I’m a proud Patron,” Sarah wrote along the video.
Sarah Ferguson frequently offers glimpses into the lives of the beloved corgis, providing updates on their well-being.
