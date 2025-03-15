King Charles makes significant move for Canada amid trade dispute with US

King Charles has reportedly made a significant move amidst Canada’s escalating trade dispute with the US.
According to royal sources, the monarch has reached out to Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, in a private letter, as per BBC.
King Charles’ big move comes after Carney sworn in as the country's leader and pledged allegiance to His Majesty as well as his heirs and successors in a ceremony in Ottawa on Friday.
Carney also vows to be a "faithful and true servant to his majesty".
The sources further suggested that Canada’s new PM is expected to visit Europe next week, which will include a trip to the UK. Any visit to the UK is likely to include a meeting with King Charles.
King Charles and Mark Carney have met many times when the prime minister lived in London as governor of the Bank of England.
The private letter from King Charles is seen as a significant gesture of support for Canada amid the trade tensions with the US.
Earlier this week, King Charles hosted Canadian parliament officers at Buckingham Palace to discuss pressing national and international topics.
The trade dispute between the US and Canada was escalated when Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
