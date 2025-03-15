Royal

King Charles makes significant move for Canada amid trade dispute with US

King Charles makes big move after Mark Carney sworn in as the Canada's new Prime Minister

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
King Charles pens private letter to Canadas new PM amid trade war with US
King Charles pens private letter to Canada's new PM amid trade war with US

King Charles has reportedly made a significant move amidst Canada’s escalating trade dispute with the US.

According to royal sources, the monarch has reached out to Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, in a private letter, as per BBC.

King Charles’ big move comes after Carney sworn in as the country's leader and pledged allegiance to His Majesty as well as his heirs and successors in a ceremony in Ottawa on Friday.

Carney also vows to be a "faithful and true servant to his majesty".

Related: King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace

The sources further suggested that Canada’s new PM is expected to visit Europe next week, which will include a trip to the UK. Any visit to the UK is likely to include a meeting with King Charles.

King Charles and Mark Carney have met many times when the prime minister lived in London as governor of the Bank of England.

The private letter from King Charles is seen as a significant gesture of support for Canada amid the trade tensions with the US.

Earlier this week, King Charles hosted Canadian parliament officers at Buckingham Palace to discuss pressing national and international topics.

The trade dispute between the US and Canada was escalated when Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Related: Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle's podcast announcement

Dolly Parton makes sparkly return to spotlight days after husband Carl Dean's death
Dolly Parton makes sparkly return to spotlight days after husband Carl Dean's death
SpaceX Crew-10 launched for NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams' return
SpaceX Crew-10 launched for NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams' return
Neymar's world cup dream delayed again as Endrick replaces him
Neymar's world cup dream delayed again as Endrick replaces him
David Beckham: From golden boots to global brand
David Beckham: From golden boots to global brand
Princess Victoria steps out in style after Prince Daniel’s big move
Princess Victoria steps out in style after Prince Daniel’s big move
Princess Beatrix marks 100th anniversary of key association in new visit
Princess Beatrix marks 100th anniversary of key association in new visit
Meghan Markle’s brand shares first update amid Netflix show criticism
Meghan Markle’s brand shares first update amid Netflix show criticism
Princess Kate's sister, Pipa Middleton family member takes jab at Meghan Markle
Princess Kate's sister, Pipa Middleton family member takes jab at Meghan Markle
Queen Letizia marks surprising royal outing for noble cause: Watch
Queen Letizia marks surprising royal outing for noble cause: Watch
Prince Edward marks key outing after missing royal event
Prince Edward marks key outing after missing royal event
Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day
Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day
Princess Anne makes first royal visit to RNSA after embracing key role
Princess Anne makes first royal visit to RNSA after embracing key role
Queen Letizia stuns in regal style at 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award
Queen Letizia stuns in regal style at 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award
Sarah Ferguson reunites with special family member at key event
Sarah Ferguson reunites with special family member at key event
Prince William's brutal decision puts his friendship with David Beckham to test
Prince William's brutal decision puts his friendship with David Beckham to test
King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit
King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit