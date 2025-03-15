Princess Victoria steps out in style after Prince Daniel’s big move

Crown Princess Victoria made yet another radiant appearance in new outing.
The Swedish Royal Family on Friday, March 14, shared a couple of snaps in a new Instagram post that featured the future queen making a striking appearance during her latest engagement.
“Today, the Crown Princess attended a seminar on herring and streaming fishing in the Baltic Sea. At the seminar, Minister of Rural Affairs Peter Kullgren and representatives from universities, interest organizations and authorities spoke,” the post captioned.
It continued, “The seminar was held at the fair All for the Lake and after the seminar, the Crown Princess visited the exhibition All for the Baltic Sea.”
Related: Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day
For the visit, Victoria wore a royal blue-colored suit and carried a matching handbag. She completed her radiant look with minimal jewelry and tied her hair in a neat high-bun.
The photographs featured the Swedish Princess beamingly talking with the key officials and also showcased her having a delightful interaction with the kids present there.
Related: Crown Princess Victoria marks special day with radiant appearance
Princess Victoria’s this appearance came at the same time her husband, Prince Daniel, marked the World Kidney Day with a heartfelt gesture.
The father-of-two presented the Kidney Foundation's research grant, which this year went to researcher Börje Haraldsson.