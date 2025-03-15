World

Trump gives reporter 'death stare' after microphone hits his face: Watch

Donald Trump's response to the reporter after the microphone incident divides the internet

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025


US President Donald Trump gave the reporter a “death stare” after she accidentally hit the microphone on his face.

According to Hindustan Times, ahead of departing for Mar-a-Lago on Friday, March 14, 2025, Trump talked to the press at Joint Base Andrews when a reporter’s boom microphone hit him in the face.

The Republican stared down the reporters, raised his eyebrows, and then said, “She made television tonight, she just became a big story tonight (laugh).”

Related: Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries

The video of the incident and the 78-year-old's response to the reporter quickly went viral on social media. Trump’s humorous response after the icy stare divided the internet and triggered some conspiracy theories among X users.

Laura Loomer, a political activist and journalist, expressed, “How on earth did a reporter get that boom mic so close to Trump's face? This just doesn’t seem right. Security should tighten up."

Some of the X users suggested that the microphone might contain deadly substances like anthrax or fentanyl on it and should not be ignored, while some found the US president's reaction “cute.”

Notably, the reporters were asking Trump about Gaza as the US, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, presented a proposal to extend the ceasefire for a few more weeks.

Related: FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump brushes off trade war concerns

