Sci-Tech

Microsoft experiments 'Hey, Copilot!’ in Windows

Microsoft's latest update is only rolling out to testers worldwide who have English set as their display language

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Microsoft is currently experimenting with a feature for Copilot Voice that will enable Windows 11 users to initiate a conversation with the app by stating “Hey Copilot!" in a hands-free mode.

Similar wake words are already accessible in Siri, Google, and Alexa, such as “Hey Siri,” “Hey Google,” "Hey Alexa,” and even Microsoft’s now-departed Cortana assistant, which Copilot has replaced with “Hey Copilot.”

According to a blog post, users will be required to enable the feature for it to be able to respond to the wake word.

Availability and language support

This significant update isn’t currently available to all Insiders, but it is rolling out to testers across the globe who have English set as their display language.

To find out if you received it or not, check your Copilot app version to see if it’s 1.25051.10.0 or higher.

Offline use

Similar to textual conversations, Copilot Voice answers require internet access and cloud processing. Unfortunately, users will not be able to access it while you are in offline mode.

How to start a conversation with the Microsoft app?

Once users see a Copilot microphone on your screen, and now they can ask a question to get a response rapidly. After replacing Cortana and its voice command “Hey, Cortana”, Windows 11 is now receiving the latest voice command.

To end the conversation, tap on “X”, or Copilot will automatically end the call following a few minutes of no interaction.

