Kensington Palace issues fresh update on Kate Middleton's heartfelt move

Kate Middleton has offered a delightful peek into her latest public appearance.
The Princess of Wales paid a heartfelt visit to HM Prison Syal's Mother and Baby unit on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.
During her visit, the future Queen met with the staff members and former residents to hear about the support provided by the unit run by Action For Children, one of the charities of the Princess.
The Mother and Baby unit of HM Syal, which is situated about 200 miles northwest of London in Wilmslow, Cheshire, gives shelter to new and expectant mothers serving a prison sentence or on remand.
The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shares a carousel of photos and videos from Catherine's visit.
"A visit to HMP Styal’s Mother and Baby Unit learning about the vital role of strong, loving, and consistent relationships in a child’s early development," the caption read.
It further noted, "Run by @actionforchildrenuk the unit provides crucial support for new and expectant mothers in prison, helping to strengthen bonds and break cycles of reoffending."
This poignant visit from the Princess of Wales comes amid her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's power show at The Invictus Games 2025 event in Vancouver, Canada.