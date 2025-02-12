Ayeza Khan gushes over her 'crazy' 2025

Trending

  • February 12, 2025
Ayeza Khan’s 2025 is all about ‘travelling’ and ‘exploring’!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Pyaray Afzal actress shared a bunch of pictures from her fun-filled Poland getaway.

Reflecting on her year laced with fun and frolic, Khan penned a long note, "2025 is my year for crazy shenanigans: exploring, travelling, eating, reading, learning, writing, producing, directing, acting, mastering new makeup techniques (specifically for my eyebrows).”


She further wrote, “Upgrading my wardrobe (shopping, shopping!), trying 16-hour intermittent fasting, crushing workouts, spreading love, practising self-care, and gearing up for what’s next. 2025, I am so ready for it.”

The shots saw the Mein starlet serving boss lady vibes in a black dress which she paired with a red clutch bag.

To add more oomph, Ayeza wore a black band and sunshades while going totally subtle in makeup.

Soon after that, Ayeza’s vacation post garnered a swift reaction in just no time.

One fan commented, “Keep being the icon you are 2025 is yours.”

A second effused, “Living, learning and levelling up! Love thissss.”

“But 16 hours fasting sounds insane. But you got this,” a third used chimed.

Meanwhile, After Bikhra Mera Naseeb, Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan have a second new project Humraaz lined up. 

