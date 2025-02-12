World

World's first laughter museum, HahaHouse, opens in Croatia

Croatia laughter museum aims to ‘heal people with laughter’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Worlds first laughter museum, HahaHouse, opens in Croatia
World's first laughter museum, HahaHouse, opens in Croatia

The world's first-ever laughter museum has been opened in the Croatian capital, Zagreb. 

According to France 23, Andrea Golubich has launched the first laughter museum in the world, HahaHouse, with the objective to “heal people with laughter.”

She first thought about it during the COVID-19 pandemic when everyone was isolated and feeling depressed.

The 43-year-old told AFP, “I realised that I had a mission to heal people with laughter. (The idea) came straight from the heart, and on that very day I listed 78 exhibits… that’s how the HaHaHouse began.”

She revealed that her carefree 7-year-old inspired her to make a place for laughter, adding, “a picture of me as a first-grader, with wide teeth and dying of laughter. I was constantly joking as a kid.”

Golubic noted that the museum is attracting everyone from small children to the elderly, with grown-ups. “All those who still feel a bit of childish joy and embrace their inner child will recharge themselves."

Moreover, after entering into the museum with eight different zones, the visitors press a button to “disinfect from negativity."

The museum beautifully explains the serious history of humour from ancient times to today through movies, theatre, and the internet.

One of the visitors, Bruno Dadic, who believes “laughter is a medicine for the soul,” expressed that he was “delighted” by his visit.

Singer Zorica Bucic, from the coastal town of Split, noted that at times “when we are bombarded with so much bad news,” it is a perfect place.

"Entering here is like entering childhood, being relieved of all problems. If you could come here more, there would be no need to pay a psychologist," she added. 

Furthermore, psychologist Petar Kraljevic also loved the idea of a laughter museum and suggested that “three hours of laughter per 24 hours” could bring positive results to human life.

Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win

Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win
King Charles makes generous call for Harry, Megha's royal future

King Charles makes generous call for Harry, Megha's royal future
Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set

Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set
Princess Anne's husband breaks cover in crutches after painful injury

Princess Anne's husband breaks cover in crutches after painful injury
Giant Schnauzer becomes champion at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Giant Schnauzer becomes champion at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Elon Musk's son X takes centre stage in White House debut with Trump
Elon Musk's son X takes centre stage in White House debut with Trump
Trump reacts as U.S. teacher returns home after Russian imprisonment
Trump reacts as U.S. teacher returns home after Russian imprisonment
Trump executive order brings forward new records on JFK assassination
Trump executive order brings forward new records on JFK assassination
Salman Rushdie recounts stabbing attack moment to court for first time
Salman Rushdie recounts stabbing attack moment to court for first time
World's most populous nation sees shocking hate speech spike in 2024
World's most populous nation sees shocking hate speech spike in 2024
Trump suggests Ukraine may become part of Russia ahead of Zelenskyy meeting
Trump suggests Ukraine may become part of Russia ahead of Zelenskyy meeting
3 mind-blowing world records that no one ever beats
3 mind-blowing world records that no one ever beats
Vince Neil’s jet from Austin crashes on landing, pilot dies
Vince Neil’s jet from Austin crashes on landing, pilot dies
World's rarest fish spotted near Canary Islands goes viral: Watch
World's rarest fish spotted near Canary Islands goes viral: Watch
Bill Gates celebrates granddaughter Leila’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt post
Bill Gates celebrates granddaughter Leila’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt post
Trump ditches eco-friendly paper straws with latest executive orders
Trump ditches eco-friendly paper straws with latest executive orders