World's first laughter museum, HahaHouse, opens in Croatia

The world's first-ever laughter museum has been opened in the Croatian capital, Zagreb.
According to France 23, Andrea Golubich has launched the first laughter museum in the world, HahaHouse, with the objective to “heal people with laughter.”
She first thought about it during the COVID-19 pandemic when everyone was isolated and feeling depressed.
The 43-year-old told AFP, “I realised that I had a mission to heal people with laughter. (The idea) came straight from the heart, and on that very day I listed 78 exhibits… that’s how the HaHaHouse began.”
She revealed that her carefree 7-year-old inspired her to make a place for laughter, adding, “a picture of me as a first-grader, with wide teeth and dying of laughter. I was constantly joking as a kid.”
Golubic noted that the museum is attracting everyone from small children to the elderly, with grown-ups. “All those who still feel a bit of childish joy and embrace their inner child will recharge themselves."
Moreover, after entering into the museum with eight different zones, the visitors press a button to “disinfect from negativity."
The museum beautifully explains the serious history of humour from ancient times to today through movies, theatre, and the internet.
One of the visitors, Bruno Dadic, who believes “laughter is a medicine for the soul,” expressed that he was “delighted” by his visit.
Singer Zorica Bucic, from the coastal town of Split, noted that at times “when we are bombarded with so much bad news,” it is a perfect place.
"Entering here is like entering childhood, being relieved of all problems. If you could come here more, there would be no need to pay a psychologist," she added.
Furthermore, psychologist Petar Kraljevic also loved the idea of a laughter museum and suggested that “three hours of laughter per 24 hours” could bring positive results to human life.