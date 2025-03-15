Princess Kate's sister, Pipa Middleton family member takes jab at Meghan Markle

Pippa Middleton’s family member has publicly criticized Meghan Markle, reigniting tensions between the Duchess of Sussex and the extended royal circle.
As per GB News, Princess Kate’s younger sister family member Vogue Williams has criticised the Duchess of Sussex new Netflix show With Love, Meghan on her podcast.
Vogue has a special connection with the Royal Family via her husband Spencer Matthews.
Pipa Middleton's husband James Matthews is the brother of Spencer.
During a recent episode of her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue shared candid opinions on the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle series.
In a conversation, Vogue specifically targeted Meghan's rainbow platter of fruit shown in the Netflix series.
"I saw a bit where she was making her kids a rainbow platter of fruit," Vogue said.
She added, "First of all, I thought I was doing well mixing Rice Krispies and Cheerios - like, you can have two cereals in one! And she's there like... did you see the rainbow [platter]?"
While admitting it she shared personally like the concept, saying, "I personally like that, but who does that?"
Co-host Joanne McNally expressed her distaste, noting, "I can't bear a jumper round the shoulders.”
"Yeah, yeah - it's disgusting," Vogue responded with laughter.
Notably, it came amid the ongoing tension between Prince and Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle as they do not currently have good terms.
