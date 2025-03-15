Royal

Princess Kate's sister, Pipa Middleton family member takes jab at Meghan Markle

Pipa Middleton family member criticised the Duchess of Sussex new Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
Princess Kates sister Pipa Middleton family member takes jab at Meghan Markle
Princess Kate's sister Pipa Middleton family member takes jab at Meghan Markle

Pippa Middleton’s family member has publicly criticized Meghan Markle, reigniting tensions between the Duchess of Sussex and the extended royal circle.

As per GB News, Princess Kate’s younger sister family member Vogue Williams has criticised the Duchess of Sussex new Netflix show With Love, Meghan on her podcast.

Vogue has a special connection with the Royal Family via her husband Spencer Matthews.

Pipa Middleton's husband James Matthews is the brother of Spencer.

During a recent episode of her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue shared candid opinions on the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle series.

Related: Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture

In a conversation, Vogue specifically targeted Meghan's rainbow platter of fruit shown in the Netflix series.

"I saw a bit where she was making her kids a rainbow platter of fruit," Vogue said.

She added, "First of all, I thought I was doing well mixing Rice Krispies and Cheerios - like, you can have two cereals in one! And she's there like... did you see the rainbow [platter]?"

While admitting it she shared personally like the concept, saying, "I personally like that, but who does that?"

Co-host Joanne McNally expressed her distaste, noting, "I can't bear a jumper round the shoulders.”

"Yeah, yeah - it's disgusting," Vogue responded with laughter.

Notably, it came amid the ongoing tension between Prince and Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle as they do not currently have good terms.

Related: Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath

Meghan Markle’s brand shares first update amid Netflix show criticism
Meghan Markle’s brand shares first update amid Netflix show criticism
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s wedding talks heat up after legal victory
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s wedding talks heat up after legal victory
Sonakshi Sinha claps back at trolls over Zaheer Iqbal skipping Holi
Sonakshi Sinha claps back at trolls over Zaheer Iqbal skipping Holi
Justin Bieber sparks drama with Taylor Swift after sharing ‘revenge’ track
Justin Bieber sparks drama with Taylor Swift after sharing ‘revenge’ track
Meghan Markle’s brand shares first update amid Netflix show criticism
Meghan Markle’s brand shares first update amid Netflix show criticism
Queen Letizia marks surprising royal outing for noble cause: Watch
Queen Letizia marks surprising royal outing for noble cause: Watch
Prince Edward marks key outing after missing royal event
Prince Edward marks key outing after missing royal event
Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day
Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day
Princess Anne makes first royal visit to RNSA after embracing key role
Princess Anne makes first royal visit to RNSA after embracing key role
Queen Letizia stuns in regal style at 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award
Queen Letizia stuns in regal style at 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award
Sarah Ferguson reunites with special family member at key event
Sarah Ferguson reunites with special family member at key event
Prince William's brutal decision puts his friendship with David Beckham to test
Prince William's brutal decision puts his friendship with David Beckham to test
King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit
King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit
Prince William talks about TV blackout policies after announcing Estonia trip
Prince William talks about TV blackout policies after announcing Estonia trip
King Willem-Alexander awards top honor to Ukraine 5 AM Coalition
King Willem-Alexander awards top honor to Ukraine 5 AM Coalition
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert