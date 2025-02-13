Elon Musk’s X settles lawsuit with Donald Trump over account ban

Sci-Tech

Donald Trump's lawsuit was originally filed against X when Jack Dorsey was its CEO

  • February 13, 2025
Elon Musk’s company X (formerly Twitter) has agreed to pay a settlement to resolve a lawsuit filed by Donald Trump.

Trump sued the platform after it banned him following the January 6 Capitol riot.

As per multiple outlets, Trump’s lawsuit was originally filed against X when Jack Dorsey was its CEO.

After Musk bought X, reinstated Trump’s account, formed a relationship with him and spent $250 million on his re-election campaign, Trump’s legal team thought about dropping the lawsuit, as per The Wall Street Journal report.

Despite, considering dropping the lawsuit, Trump’s lawyer decided to continue with the lawsuit.

This settlement will be the second time Trump has received millions from a social media company after the Capitol riot.

In January, Meta paid Trump $25 million to settle a similar lawsuit over his account suspension.

Out of this amount, $22 million went to Trump’s presidential library.

As per the reports, now, Trump’s legal team plans to seek a similar settlement from Google for banning him from YouTube after the attack.

In recent months, Trump and Musk have developed a close relationship. Not only that, Trump appointed Musk to lead a new department of government efficiency.

On Tuesday, Musk appeared with Trump in the Oval Office, where he answered questions from reporters during a ceremony about the closure of government offices.

