'Parizaad' star Ahmed Ali Akbar’s wedding events kick off with magical qawali night

Ahmed Ali Akbar will tie the knot with a girl named Maham Batool

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025
Ahmed Ali Akbar’s wedding festivities commence with magical Qawali Night attended by close family members and pals.

The Parizaad star will tie the knot with a girl named Maham Batool, a professional lawyer and content creator.

Notably, the news came after the rumors were ignited of their expected marriage on social media.

Ahmed’s and Batool's recent glimpse of festivities surfaced online showcased the couple complementing each other in embellished desi attires.


The Yeh Raha Dil star can be seen rocking in a black shalwar kameez graced with a matching shawl and cool waistcoat.

Meanwhile, the bride-to-be Maham Batool exuded grace and elegance in a red saree.

In a shared picture, Ahmed Ali Akbar and his wife-to-be can be seen posing with a grin while sitting together over the stage along with his fellow stars Osman Khalid Butt and Uzair Jaswal.

Soon after the pictures went viral, the fans took the comment section to shower love on the couple.

One fan wrote, “Lots of love for Ahmad and Maham.”

While another noted, “Congratulations Ahmed so happy for you.”

However, It is reported that the Laal Kabootar star wedding ceremony will be held on February 14, in Islamabad.

