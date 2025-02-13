Entertainment

Kim Kardashian takes internet by storm with surprise beach wedding

Kim Kardashian suprises fans with a dreamy wedding at Malibu beach

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025
Kim Kardashian takes internet by storm with surprise beach wedding
Kim Kardashian takes internet by storm with surprise beach wedding

Kim Kardashian has set the internet ablaze with marriage rumours.

The SKIMS founder was spotted filming a romantic wedding scene for Ryan Murphy's series All's Fair, as per Daily Star.

In the viral photo, she can be seen kissing the No Hard Feelings actor Matthew Noszka on a Malibu beach.

Kim, 44, was playing a character of a talented divorce lawyer.

The Kardashians star wore a long white slip dress while dancing with Matt, who went for a powder blue suit, in the clip.

A fan posted the clip on X and wrote, “IS THIS A WEDDING SCENE?!?! Kim, are you giving us a glimpse into your own love story?!?! Whatever it is, I'M SO HERE FOR IT.”

Another commented, “Kim’s got her veil on and I've got tears in my eyes! This scene is giving me all the feels! Is this a music video or a movie?!?! Whatever it is, I NEED MORE!”

Notably, Kim has been previously married to Kanye West, Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas.

For those unversed, the reality TV star even dated Pete Davidson last year.

Kylie Jenner under fire for ‘fake followers’ as she nears 400 million

Kylie Jenner under fire for ‘fake followers’ as she nears 400 million
King Charles’ relationship with Harry, Meghan affects Archie, Lilibet

King Charles’ relationship with Harry, Meghan affects Archie, Lilibet
Alcaraz at odds with coach Ferrero on Australian Open loss to Djokovic

Alcaraz at odds with coach Ferrero on Australian Open loss to Djokovic
King Charles, Queen Camilla get touching gifts from fans in Middlesbrough

King Charles, Queen Camilla get touching gifts from fans in Middlesbrough
Kylie Jenner under fire for ‘fake followers’ as she nears 400 million
Kylie Jenner under fire for ‘fake followers’ as she nears 400 million
Dua Lipa steps out for date night with Callum Turner after big announcement
Dua Lipa steps out for date night with Callum Turner after big announcement
Kanye West blasts Lyor Cohen for slamming his antisemitic remarks
Kanye West blasts Lyor Cohen for slamming his antisemitic remarks
Angelina Jolie’s kids take bold step to help her move on after Brad Pitt split
Angelina Jolie’s kids take bold step to help her move on after Brad Pitt split
Kim Kardashian makes heartfelt reflection on divorce with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian makes heartfelt reflection on divorce with Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian reveals her reaction to ex-husband Lamar Odom's drug use
Khloé Kardashian reveals her reaction to ex-husband Lamar Odom's drug use
Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return
Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return
Dua Lipa surprises fans with special release as she gears up for world tour
Dua Lipa surprises fans with special release as she gears up for world tour
John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' TV series?
John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' TV series?
Jennifer Aniston shares cute childhood photo to mark her 56th birthday
Jennifer Aniston shares cute childhood photo to mark her 56th birthday
Jonas Brothers mark 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements
Jonas Brothers mark 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements
Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges
Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges