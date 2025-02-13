Kim Kardashian takes internet by storm with surprise beach wedding

Kim Kardashian has set the internet ablaze with marriage rumours.
The SKIMS founder was spotted filming a romantic wedding scene for Ryan Murphy's series All's Fair, as per Daily Star.
In the viral photo, she can be seen kissing the No Hard Feelings actor Matthew Noszka on a Malibu beach.
Kim, 44, was playing a character of a talented divorce lawyer.
The Kardashians star wore a long white slip dress while dancing with Matt, who went for a powder blue suit, in the clip.
A fan posted the clip on X and wrote, “IS THIS A WEDDING SCENE?!?! Kim, are you giving us a glimpse into your own love story?!?! Whatever it is, I'M SO HERE FOR IT.”
Another commented, “Kim’s got her veil on and I've got tears in my eyes! This scene is giving me all the feels! Is this a music video or a movie?!?! Whatever it is, I NEED MORE!”
Notably, Kim has been previously married to Kanye West, Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas.
For those unversed, the reality TV star even dated Pete Davidson last year.