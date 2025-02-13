Madhuri Dixit announces ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ re-release for Valentine’s Day

Madhuri Dixit has delighted the Hum Aapke Hain Koun fans with latest announcement!
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress turned to her official Instagram Story on Thursday, February 13, and re-shared Rajshri films’ post in which the production house, which produced the 1994 hit musical romantic drama film, announced a huge surprise.
“Celebrate this Valentine’s day with love, music and us,” wrote the actress.
She added, “Relive the magic of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on 14th February in UK and on 21st February in USA in your nearest theatres! #ValentineswithHAHK.”
In the post, Rajshri films shared the trailer of the family drama movie, writing, “BIG NEWS! The timeless romance Hum Aapke Hain Koun (#HAHK) is BACK on the BIG SCREEN!” adding, “A love story for the ages, now in cinemas!”
Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which stars Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in lead roles, follows the story of Nisha Choudhury and Prem, who meet at the wedding of their elder siblings and then fall in love. However, the love story and plans to get married are put in jeopardy when Nisha’s elder sister Pooja dies in an accident, leaving behind a baby.
The film turned out to be one of the biggest grossing movies ever in the history of Indian cinema.
With only 42.5 million INR spent to make the film, it grossed over 700 million INR in just first 20 weeks.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun was released on August 5, 1994.