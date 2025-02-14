Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi congratulates Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip on new baby

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice, has sent his heartfelt congratulatory message to Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip on the arrival of their new baby daughter.
The Swedish royals couple welcomed their fourth child, Princess Ines, on February 7 at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm.
Edoardo took to his Instagram account to express his well-wishes, penning "Congratulations" alongside a red love heart on the couple's latest post.
The post featured a sweet photo of their three eldest children, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Julian, gazing lovingly at their baby sister.
"It turned out to be a perfect little quartet [red heart] Big and warm thanks for all the nice congratulations to our little Ines," Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip wrote in their caption.
The property developer's sweet wish comes a month after he welcomed his second daughter with Princess Beatrice.
Beatrice and Edoardo, who tied the knot in July 2020, announced the arrival of their second child together back in January via an official statement from Buckingham Palace.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," the Palace announced.
Following the announcement, the couple released a beautiful first photo of their baby girl taken by Edoardo himslef.