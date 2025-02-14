Sarah Ferguson shares 'deeply moving' message after Andrew deals fresh blow to Charles

Sarah Ferguson has realeased a fresh statement amid her solo US trip.
The Duchess of York, who kicked off her trip to the US without ex-husband Prince Andrew last week, has expressed her thoughts on carrying a meaningful engagement to support a cause close to her heart.
Fergie after addressing Cancer Alliance Palm Beach at 2025 Shop The Day Away luncheon on Thursday turned to her Instagram express her thoughts on the event with a series of photos.
In the first click, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie could be seen standing beside a woman named Chris Evert, whom she presented the Cancer Alliance Lifetime Achievement Award.
Next in the series were candid clicks of Sarah standing behind the podium.
The adorable photos were accompanied by a heartfelt note which read, "Yesterday, I had the privilege of delivering a keynote address for @canceralliancepalmbeach at the 2025 Shop The Day Away Luncheon."
Sarah continued, "Surrounded by an incredible community of strength and resilience, it was deeply moving to share my own cancer journey, hear the inspiring stories of others, and celebrate the unwavering spirit that unites us all."
She went on to express, "A day made extra special by meeting @chrissieevert - an absolute icon in sport, a fellow cancer survivor, and someone that I have always been a total fan of."
"To be able to present her with the Cancer Alliance Lifetime Achievement Award was a true honour," Fergie added.
Sarah concluded her post by extending her "deepest gratitude to @canceralliancepalmbeach for their vital work in assisting local children, adults, and families affected by cancer and helping with subsequent bills they acquire during the treatment and recovery process."
This refreshing update comes from Sarah Ferguson after an insider exclusively revealed that her ex, Prince Andrew is considering to release a tell-all memoir to take revenge from King Charles and his other royal relatives.
As per the source, "Andrew's sick to death of being this punching bag for everyone especially when there are plenty of people in his orbit who have gotten away with much worse."
"He knows more about people than anyone realizes – and he's decided it's time to start using that information," the insider claimed.
This warning from the 64-year-old Duke comes amid his complete isolation since December last year when he was embroiled in yet another shocking controversy, which exposed his ties with an alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengo who was banned in the UK.
At that time, King Charles and Queen Camilla urged Sarah to convince Andrew into skipping the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham to avoid media scrutiny.